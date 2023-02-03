Bank Of Baroda Posts 75% Jump In Q3 Profit

Bank of Baroda, on Friday, reported 75% surge in standalone net profit at Rs 3,853 crore for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 as bad loans declined.

The state-owned bank had earned a net profit of Rs 2,197 crore in the year-ago period. Total income during October-December 2022 increased to Rs 27,092 crore as against Rs 20,482 crore in the year-ago period, BoB said in a regulatory filing.