Bank of Baroda Looking To Sell Its New Zealand Business

Bank of Baroda said on Wednesday it is looking to sell its entire stake of 100% in its New Zealand business.

The bank has invited proposals from investment bankers to help with the sale of the business. The last date for submission of proposals is Oct. 21, according to a document on the bank's website.

Bank of Baroda (New Zealand), a wholly owned overseas subsidiary, was incorporated in May 2008. The bank operates from three branches—Auckland, Wellington, and Manukau.