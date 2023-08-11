Bank Of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra Hike Lending Rates By Up To 10 Bps

Business NewsBank Of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra Hike Lending Rates By Up To 10 Bps
A number of public sector banks, including Bank of Baroda Ltd. and Canara Bank Ltd., raised the marginal cost of funds based lending rates by up to 10 basis points even though the Reserve Bank of India retained policy rate on Thursday.
Bank of Baroda branch exterior. (Source: Vijay Sartape /BQ Prime)
The move will make EMIs linked to MCLR expensive. The one-year tenor MCLR is the rate against which most consumer loans are tied to.
The revised one-year MCLR would be 8.70% as against the existing rate of 8.65%, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.
The new rate would be effective from Aug. 12, it said.
Canara Bank too raised its MCLR by 5 basis points to 8.70% effective Aug. 12.
Another public sector lender, Bank of Maharashtra has increased its MCLR by 10 basis points.
With the hike, the rate of one-year MCLR rises to 8.60% as compared to 8.50%, the lender said in a filing.
The revised rate is effective from Aug. 10, it said.
The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50% with preparedness to act, should the situation so warrant, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday after the MPC meeting.
"Further, with monetary transmission still underway and headline inflation remaining higher than the 4% target, the MPC decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth," he said.