Bank Of Baroda Approves Rs 134 Crore Agri-Loans To Tamil Nadu Farmers

The 'Baroda Kisan Pakhwada' has been designed to help the bank boost engagement with the farming community and create awareness about various agricultural products, schemes offered by the Bank.

"We at Bank of Baroda are pleased to be reaching out to the farming community on a larger scale and provide them with details and financial assistance and make them familiar with various types of agri-loans, banking services and various agricultural initiatives launched by the government," Bank of Baroda general manager and zonal head (Chennai) A Saravanakumar said.

Bank of Baroda has 314 branches of which 161 are located in rural areas in the state. As on Sept 30, 2022 the advances in the agricultural sector in Tamil Nadu stood at Rs 7,800 crore, the bank noted.