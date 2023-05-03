Bank Of Baroda Appoints Debatta Chand As New CEO From July 1
The Bank of Baroda has appointed Debadatta Chand as the new managing director and chief executive officer of the bank for a period of three years from the date of assumption of office on or after July 1.
He was appointed executive director of the Bank of Baroda and assumed charge on March 10, 2021, as per an exchange notification.
As executive director, he currently oversees corporate and institutional credit, treasury, global markets, mid-corporate business, corporate and institutional banking, trade, and foreign exchange.
He is also on the board of BOB Capital Markets Ltd., India Infradebt Ltd., Baroda Financial Solutions Ltd., Bank of Baroda (Tanzania) Ltd., Bank of Baroda (Uganda) Ltd., and Bank of Baroda (Kenya) Ltd.
Chand is a B.Tech., MBA, and CAIIB-qualified banker with a postgraduate diploma in equity research and a certified portfolio manager.
In his 28-year long career in the banking industry, Chand has gained exposure in spheres of operational and strategic banking, with many leadership roles and specialisation in treasury and market risk management, the exchange filing noted.
Prior to joining Bank of Baroda as an executive director, he was heading the Mumbai zone of Punjab National Bank as the chief general manager.