Bank Of Baroda Appoints Debatta Chand As New CEO From July 1

The Bank of Baroda has appointed Debadatta Chand as the new managing director and chief executive officer of the bank for a period of three years from the date of assumption of office on or after July 1.

He was appointed executive director of the Bank of Baroda and assumed charge on March 10, 2021, as per an exchange notification.

As executive director, he currently oversees corporate and institutional credit, treasury, global markets, mid-corporate business, corporate and institutional banking, trade, and foreign exchange.

He is also on the board of BOB Capital Markets Ltd., India Infradebt Ltd., Baroda Financial Solutions Ltd., Bank of Baroda (Tanzania) Ltd., Bank of Baroda (Uganda) Ltd., and Bank of Baroda (Kenya) Ltd.