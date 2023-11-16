Bank, NBFC Stocks Likely To Open Lower As RBI Tightens Lending Rules, Say Market Experts

The RBI has stepped in to curb the relentless rise in consumer loans. It has been warning banks and NBFCs on the risks of uncontrolled rise in consumer loans and has increased the risk weight against consumer loans, including personal loans and credit card loans.

This means the banks and NBFCs have to make higher provisions against these loans. Higher provisions are needed to cover the risk of default from borrowers as these loans are unsecured. These measures will make it difficult to lend more to consumers and, at the same time, increase the risk cover for existing loans.

Banking and NBFC stocks are likely to see a negative impact and the Bank Nifty, too, could be hit, according to experts.