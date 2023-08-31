Bank Loan Fraud: ED Arrests MD Of Steel, Power Company In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has arrested the promoter and managing director of a Mumbai-registered steel and power company in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud.

Abhay Narendra Lodha was taken into custody on Wednesday and a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court sent him to ED custody till Sept. 8, the agency said in a statement.

It said Lodha is the promoter and MD of Topworth Steels and Power Private Limited (TSPPL) and the Topworth Group.