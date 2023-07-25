Bandhan Financial Holdings Set To Acquire Aegon Life Insurance

The agreement envisages continuity of the current management team and existing employees, which will help in actively developing and supporting Aegon Life's strategy under the new ownership. It will be supplemented by Bandhan's brand and distribution reach, which will aid Aegon Life to enhance its customer base, the statement said.

The company's managing director Karni S Arha said, "Bandhan has always focused on financial inclusion and making formal financial services available to the general people. We believe that life insurance in the country is a large multi-faceted market and together with the demographic advantage as well as favourable economic outlook, it presents a significant business opportunity."

"The acquisition of Aegon Life provides us an opportunity to enhance our portfolio of products and services in the financial services sector combined with access to an established technology," he added.