ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bandhan Bank Hikes Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits

The revised FD rates are applicable for retail deposits of up to Rs 2 crore, and are effective from Feb. 6, the bank said.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Bandhan Bank branch in Mumbai. (Source: BQ Prime)</p></div>
A Bandhan Bank branch in Mumbai. (Source: BQ Prime)
ADVERTISEMENT

Bandhan Bank on Monday said it has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits by 25-50 basis points based on the maturity period.

The revised FD rates are applicable for retail deposits of up to Rs 2 crore, and are effective from Feb. 6, the Kolkata-based lender said in a release.

This is the bank's second rate hike on fixed deposits in the last three months, following the hardening of rates by the RBI, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT