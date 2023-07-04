ADVERTISEMENT
Bandhan Bank CFO Resigns With Effect From Sept. 30
Bandhan Bank Ltd.'s Chief Financial Officer, Sunil Samdani, has resigned in order to explore professional opportunities outside the bank.Samdani, who was also a key managerial personnel of the lender, will serve his last working day on Sept. 30, Bandhan Bank said in an exchange filing.The bank is in the process of identifying a suitable candidate for the office of CFO and key managerial personnel, it said.
