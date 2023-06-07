Ban On 14 Fixed-Dose Combination Drugs: Marginal Impact On Abbott, Mankind, Dr. Reddy's, Glenmark
The Health Ministry cited lack of therapeutic justification and risk to people to ban the medicines.
The government's ban on 14 fixed-dose combination drugs is expected to marginally impact four listed pharma companies—Abbott India Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
The impact for the market due to the ban, announced last Friday, is Rs 824 crore, which is 0.4% of the overall Indian pharma market size of over Rs 2 lakh crore, according to the data by the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors Ltd. said on Wednesday.
Around 95% of the Rs 824 crore is in the respiratory therapy segment, while the remaining 5% is in the neurological/CNS segment. The data disclosed that there is negligible impact in the pain therapy segment.
The AIOCD said revenues of four listed Indian drugmakers would get impacted. For each of the four, these drugs contribute less than 3% revenue.
Abbott India—3%
Mankind Pharma—2%
Dr. Reddy's—2%
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals—1%
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued a notification on June 2 to ban 14 fixed-dose combination drugs, including nimesulide and paracetamol dispersible tablets and chlorpheniramine maleate and codeine syrup citing. There is "no therapeutic justification" for these medicines and that they may involve "risk" to people, according to a PTI report.
The banned drugs included those used for treating common infections, cough and fever.