Ban On 14 Fixed-Dose Combination Drugs: Marginal Impact On Abbott, Mankind, Dr. Reddy's, Glenmark

The government's ban on 14 fixed-dose combination drugs is expected to marginally impact four listed pharma companies—Abbott India Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The impact for the market due to the ban, announced last Friday, is Rs 824 crore, which is 0.4% of the overall Indian pharma market size of over Rs 2 lakh crore, according to the data by the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors Ltd. said on Wednesday.

Around 95% of the Rs 824 crore is in the respiratory therapy segment, while the remaining 5% is in the neurological/CNS segment. The data disclosed that there is negligible impact in the pain therapy segment.

The AIOCD said revenues of four listed Indian drugmakers would get impacted. For each of the four, these drugs contribute less than 3% revenue.