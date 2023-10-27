BQPrimeBusiness NewsBajaj Finserv Q2 Results: Profit Jumps Nearly 24%
ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results: Profit Jumps Nearly 24%

The company's total income rose 25% on year to Rs 26,022 crore in Q2 FY24.

27 Oct 2023, 2:14 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Rs 500 currency notes arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Indian Rs 500 currency notes arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

Bajaj Finserv Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter.

The company's net profit rose 23.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,929 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Its total income rose 25% on year to Rs 26,022 crore.

Performance Of Material Subsidiaries

Bajaj Finance

  • Consolidated profit grew 28% on year to Rs 3,551 crore

  • Overall assets under management rose 33% on year to Rs 2.90 lakh crore.

  • Deposit growth crossed the Rs 50,000 crore milestone this quarter.

  • Gross and Net NPA stood at 0.91% and 0.31%, respectively.

  • Its subsidiary, Bajaj Housing Finance, recorded a growth of 47% in its net profit at Rs 451 crore and 29% growth in AUM at Rs 81,215 crore compared to last year.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company

  • The general insurer reported a 53% growth on year in its gross written premium to Rs 7,298 crore.

  • Excluding tender-driven and government health insurance business premium, the insurer's gross written premium increased by 21% on year to Rs 3,747 crore.

  • Net premium earned stood at Rs 2,250 crore, up 7.65% from last year.

  • Claim ratio increased to 78% compared to 75.5% in Q2 FY23.

  • The combined ratio improved to 95.3% versus 99.8% in Q2 Fy23.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company

  • The life insurer's net new business value rose 25% year-on-year to Rs 237 crore. New business premium for Q2 FY24 increased 26% on year to Rs 2,821 crore.

  • Individual rated new business premium was at Rs 1,415 crore, up 32% from the corresponding quarter last year.

  • Gross written premium increased 28% on year to Rs 5,338 crore.

  • Assets under management increased 14% on year to Rs 98,700 crore.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT