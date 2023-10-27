Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results: Profit Jumps Nearly 24%
The company's total income rose 25% on year to Rs 26,022 crore in Q2 FY24.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter.
The company's net profit rose 23.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,929 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Its total income rose 25% on year to Rs 26,022 crore.
Performance Of Material Subsidiaries
Bajaj Finance
Consolidated profit grew 28% on year to Rs 3,551 crore
Overall assets under management rose 33% on year to Rs 2.90 lakh crore.
Deposit growth crossed the Rs 50,000 crore milestone this quarter.
Gross and Net NPA stood at 0.91% and 0.31%, respectively.
Its subsidiary, Bajaj Housing Finance, recorded a growth of 47% in its net profit at Rs 451 crore and 29% growth in AUM at Rs 81,215 crore compared to last year.
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company
The general insurer reported a 53% growth on year in its gross written premium to Rs 7,298 crore.
Excluding tender-driven and government health insurance business premium, the insurer's gross written premium increased by 21% on year to Rs 3,747 crore.
Net premium earned stood at Rs 2,250 crore, up 7.65% from last year.
Claim ratio increased to 78% compared to 75.5% in Q2 FY23.
The combined ratio improved to 95.3% versus 99.8% in Q2 Fy23.
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company
The life insurer's net new business value rose 25% year-on-year to Rs 237 crore. New business premium for Q2 FY24 increased 26% on year to Rs 2,821 crore.
Individual rated new business premium was at Rs 1,415 crore, up 32% from the corresponding quarter last year.
Gross written premium increased 28% on year to Rs 5,338 crore.
Assets under management increased 14% on year to Rs 98,700 crore.