Bajaj Finserv Partners With Mobex India To Finance Refurbished Products

Mobex India, a provider of refurbished phones, has collaborated with Bajaj Finserv, a leading promoter of financial services, for no-cost EMI options on all refurbished products available at Mobex.

For the first time, Bajaj Finserv has onboarded refurbished products. The development has come looking after the changing landscape of refurbished market in India. Refurbished products are propelling a new trend in almost every business territory. The trend is progressively picking up strong momentum in India.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bajaj Finserv to enhance the shopping experience for our customers," said Prabhjyot Singh, spokesperson for Mobex.

"By offering live financing options, we are breaking barriers and making it easier for customers to own refurbished products that are as good as new, while also contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future."

This collaboration aims to make high-quality, refurbished devices more accessible to a wider audience, empowering individuals to embrace sustainable choices without compromising on quality or affordability.

"Bajaj Finserv brings its expertise in providing hassle-free financing solutions to the partnership, enabling customers to enjoy flexible payment options and convenient repayment plans. This collaboration not only simplifies the purchasing process but also opens doors for individuals who may have otherwise found it challenging to afford high-quality refurbished devices," said Spokesperson, Bajaj Finserv.

Customers can now visit Mobex's website or designated stores to explore a wide selection of refurbished phones and take advantage of Bajaj Finserv's live financing options. This partnership brings a winning combination of quality, affordability, and sustainability, revolutionizing the way individuals choose their mobile devices.

As a company committed to reducing e-waste and promoting a greener environment, Mobex offers a wide range of refurbished phones that undergo a rigorous process of refurbishment and repair. These phones are meticulously tested and certified to ensure top-notch quality and performance, all while offering significant cost savings.