Bajaj Finserv Gets SEBI Licence To Commence Mutual Fund Business

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, with Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd. as the investment manager, will soon offer a range of mutual fund products including equity, debt, and hybrid funds, both in the active and passive segments, to investors, it said.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, said, the approval from SEBI is strategically important for the company as it enables the firm to complete its suite of financial solutions for retail customers.