Bajaj Finance To Raise Rs 10,000 Crore Via QIP, Preferential Issue

Bajaj Finance Ltd. will raise an aggregate of Rs 10,000 crore through a combination of preferential issues and qualified institutional placements.

The company's board approved the proposals to raise up to Rs 8,200 crore via QIP and up to Rs 1,200 crore via preferential issue of warrants, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

"The company will be seeking approval of the shareholders for the proposed QIP and PI by convening an extra ordinary general meeting, subject to applicable provisions/circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs," the filing said.