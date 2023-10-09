Bajaj Finance To Hold EGM On Oct. 31 To Seek Nod For Rs 10,000-Crore Fundraise

Bajaj Finance will allot up to 15.5 lakh warrants, convertible into an equivalent number of equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, to promoter Bajaj Finserv Ltd., according to an exchange filing on Monday. The issue price will be determined on the basis of the market price on Sept. 29.

Following the issue, the promoter's stake will rise to 52.57% from the pre-allotment of 52.45%.

An amount equivalent to 25% of the consideration shall be payable at the time of subscription and allotment of warrants, and the remaining 75% on the exercise of options against each warrant.