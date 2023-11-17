Bajaj Finance Temporarily Suspends Issuance Of EMI Cards To New Customers

Bajaj Finance Ltd. has temporarily suspended the issuance of 'Existing Member Identification' cards to new customers following the order from the Reserve Bank of India.

It has suspended the issuance to new customers till such time that the deficiencies observed by RBI are rectified to their satisfaction, it said in its exchange filing on Friday.

The NBFC is in the process of implementing the requisite actions to make good on the deficiencies at the earliest, it said.

Bajaj Finance does not have a material financial impact and will continue to offer financing to new and existing customers at dealer stores in the normal course of business, the statement said.