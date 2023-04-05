Bajaj Finance Shares Gain Most In Eight Months As FY23 Loan Volume Hits Record
Bajaj Finance reported the highest loan volume of 29.6 million in the financial year 2022–2023
Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. gained the most in eight months after reporting record loan volume in fiscal 2023.
The company recorded a 29% rise in core assets under management to Rs 2,47,350 crore. The company booked its highest loan volume of 29.6 million in the financial year 2022–2023. The total deposits increased 45% annually to Rs 44,650 crore, while the consolidated net liquidity surplus stood at Rs 11,850 crore.
Shares of the company rose 3.59% to Rs 5,920 apiece as of 10:15 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 gained 0.22%. The stock advanced as much as 4.06% intraday, rising the most in over eight weeks since Feb. 3, 2023.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 53.9.
Out of the 33 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold', and six suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 18.9% over the next 12 months.