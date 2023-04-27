Bajaj Finance Q4 Review: Strong, In-Line Results But Is This The Peak?
Bajaj Finance's net profit grew 30.5% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of FY23 to Rs 3,158 crore.
Bajaj Finance has reported fourth quarter results largely in-line with market expectations, but the lingering question is how long they can sustain it, analysts said.
The lender's net profit surged 30.5% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of FY23 to Rs 3,158 crore. Its net interest income, on a consolidated basis, stood at Rs 7,771 crore, also up 28% year-on-year from Rs 6,061 crore over the same period in FY22.
Consolidated assets under management for Bajaj Finance improved 29% from the previous year to Rs 2.47 lakh crore. The lender's deposit book also grew 45% year-on-year and stood at Rs 44,666 crore, as of March 31.
Bajaj Finance has also raised its forward looking guidance for AUM growth in FY24 to 28-29%, from 26-27% forecasted earlier. While some brokerages said that the targets leave little room for mistakes, others opine that the growth can also help the lender maintain its earnings trajectory and overall return-on-assets.
Bajaj Finance's stock was trading up by 1.67%, with shares changing hands for Rs 6,157.35 apiece, as of 9:38 a.m. on Thursday. The benchmark Nifty 50 was flat.
Here's what analysts made of Bajaj Finance's Q4 performance:
Morgan Stanley & Co.
Maintain forecast of 30% loan growth in FY24.
Expect Bajaj Finance to reap the rewards of technology initiatives and new product launches.
Believe that the entry point is attractive for long term investors.
Strong asset quality gives conviction in a strong loan growth and earnings cycle ahead.
Maintains 'overweight' with a price target of Rs 8,000 per share.
Jefferies
See a compounded annual growth rate of 26% for profits between FY23 and FY26.
Earnings growth and return on assets can remain high going forward, thereby supporting valuations.
Strong growth outlook with catalysts, like peaking interest rates and potential entry into credit cards, suggests favourable risk-reward.
Maintains 'buy' with a target price of Rs 7,280 per share.
Macquarie Capital
Net interest margins have peaked out according to the management and there could be a moderation of 40 to 50 basis points.
Bajaj Finance has delivered good margins and high return on assets despite rising interest rates.
Peak performance has been achieved and hence moderation is likely.
At this valuation, market isn't factoring in the probability of Bajaj Finance getting converted to a bank.
Maintains 'underperform' with a price target of Rs 5,200 per share.
HSBC
Strong growth outlook, operating efficiencies and lower credit costs likely to lift earnings per share.
Bajaj Finance is likely to deliver 27% year-on-year growth in FY24 followed by growth of 25-27% thereafter.
Sharply lower assets under management growth and higher than estimated margin compression are downside risks.
Upgraded to 'buy' with a price target of Rs 7,070 per share.
Investsec Bank
Bajaj Finance acknowledged strong competition and guided for net interest margin compression of 40 to 50 basis points.
Housing and loans against property are witnessing growth moderation with unsecured segment facing higher competition.
Bajaj Finance's trading multiples do not factor in increasing competition and technical factors such as listing of housing subsidiary or a possible conversion to a bank.
Maintains 'sell' with a revised price target of Rs 5,300 per share.