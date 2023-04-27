Bajaj Finance Q4 Review: Strong, In-Line Results But Is This The Peak?

Bajaj Finance has reported fourth quarter results largely in-line with market expectations, but the lingering question is how long they can sustain it, analysts said.

The lender's net profit surged 30.5% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of FY23 to Rs 3,158 crore. Its net interest income, on a consolidated basis, stood at Rs 7,771 crore, also up 28% year-on-year from Rs 6,061 crore over the same period in FY22.

Consolidated assets under management for Bajaj Finance improved 29% from the previous year to Rs 2.47 lakh crore. The lender's deposit book also grew 45% year-on-year and stood at Rs 44,666 crore, as of March 31.

Bajaj Finance has also raised its forward looking guidance for AUM growth in FY24 to 28-29%, from 26-27% forecasted earlier. While some brokerages said that the targets leave little room for mistakes, others opine that the growth can also help the lender maintain its earnings trajectory and overall return-on-assets.

Bajaj Finance's stock was trading up by 1.67%, with shares changing hands for Rs 6,157.35 apiece, as of 9:38 a.m. on Thursday. The benchmark Nifty 50 was flat.

Here's what analysts made of Bajaj Finance's Q4 performance: