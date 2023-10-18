Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Review: Capital Raise To Increase Net Worth By 18%

Bajaj Finance Ltd. raising Rs 10,000 crore will increase its loan book and, in turn, its net worth by 18%, according to analysts.

On Tuesday, Bajaj Finance's net profit rose 25.6% year-on-year to Rs 3,105 crore in the September quarter, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a standalone net profit of Rs 3,251.16 crore.

The rise in bottomline was driven by higher total income, which rose 33% to Rs 11,410 crore as of Sept. 30. Entry into new lending segments such as car financing and microfinance institutions has also aided growth, according to Jefferies.

"BAF should benefit from foraying into new lending segments like used-car loans, loans against property, new auto loans, MFI, tractor finance and emerging corporate business," the research firm said.

During the reporting period, its net interest margin fell 14 basis points sequentially on account of the higher cost of borrowings. NIM may compress further by 25–30 basis points going forward, said Managing Director Rajeev Jain in a post-earnings analyst call. However, the operating leverage is expected to play through for NIM compression as the company invests more in digital transformation, he said.

Bajaj Finance's standalone gross NPA rose by 5 basis points to 1.14%, quarter-on-quarter. Despite stable asset quality this quarter, Motilal Oswal expects some stress in the rural segment, which may compel the management to curtail incremental business volumes until February next year.

The lender’s standalone assets under management grew by 35% year-on-year in Q2 FY24 to Rs 2.15 lakh crore. The consolidated AUM also rose by 33% in the quarter ended September and stood at Rs 2.90 lakh crore year-on-year.

The company's short-term return-on-equity goals will not be compromised as its capital adequacy remains strong at 21.88%, Jain said.

Shares of Bajaj Finance closed 0.8% higher to Rs 8,097.50 apiece on Tuesday, compared to a 0.40% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Here's what the analysts said about Bajaj Finance's Q2FY24 results: