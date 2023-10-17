Bajaj Finance Q2 Profit Rises, L&T Technology Services Reports Revenue Growth — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Tuesday.
Bajaj Finance Ltd.'s second quarter profit rose in line with analysts' estimates due to higher total income.
The company's standalone net profit rose 25.6% year-on-year to Rs 3,105 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
L&T Technology Services Ltd. delivered sequential topline growth even as operational profitability dipped.
The L&T Group company’s revenue rose 3.69% over the previous three months to Rs 2,386.5 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. reported a 22% year-on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 244 crore in the quarter ended September. However, the private insurer's new business margin fell by 298 basis points.
Bajaj Finance Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit is up 25.62% at Rs 3,105.75 crore vs. Rs 2,472.24 crore.
Total income rises 32.57% to Rs 11,409.98 crore vs. Rs 8,606.24 crore.
VST Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 2.86% at Rs 452.25 crore vs. Rs 439.66 crore.
Ebitda is down 15.13% at Rs 78.91 crore vs. Rs 92.97 crore.
Margin at 17.44% vs. 21.14%
Net profit is down 17.58% at Rs 75.95 crore vs. Rs 92.16 crore.
TCI Express Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue is up 3.25% at Rs 319.98 crore vs. Rs 309.9 crore.
Ebitda is down 2.01% at Rs 50.45 crore vs. Rs 51.48 crore.
Margin at 15.76% vs. 16.61%
Net profit is down 5.84% to Rs 35.58 crore vs. Rs 37.79 crore.
Tata Elxsi Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue rises 3.69% to Rs 881.69 crore vs. Rs 850.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 875.74 crore).
EBIT is up 3.68% at Rs 238.53 crore vs. Rs 230.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 232.2 crore).
Margin at 27.05% vs. 27.05% (Bloomberg estimate: 26.51%)
Net profit is up 5.9% at Rs 200.01 crore vs. Rs 188.85 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 191.94 crore).
L&T Technology Services Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 3.69% at Rs 2,386.5 crore vs. Rs 2,301.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,387.66 crore).
EBIT rises 3.06% to Rs 407.5 crore vs. Rs 395.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 398.25 crore).
Margin at 17.07% vs. 17.18% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.68%)
Net profit is up 1.21% at Rs 315.9 crore vs. Rs 312.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 312.05 crore).
Zensar Technologies Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 1.1% at Rs 1,240.8 crore vs. Rs 1,227.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,249.97 crore).
EBIT is up 3.46% at Rs 194.3 crore vs. Rs 187.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 156.16 crore).
Margin at 15.65% vs. 15.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.49%)
Net profit is up 11.33% at Rs 173.9 crore vs. Rs 156.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 130.53 crore).
Hathway Cables And Datacom Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 2.23% at Rs 483.79 crore vs. Rs 473.22 crore.
Ebitda is down 2.35% at Rs 82.63 crore vs. Rs 84.61 crore.
Margin at 17.07% vs. 17.87%
Net profit is down 33.76% to Rs 20.03 crore vs. Rs 30.24 crore.
CIE Automotive India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 2.24% at Rs 2,279.41 crore vs. Rs 2,229.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,427.9 crore).
Ebitda is up 17.7% at Rs 345.37 crore vs. Rs 293.43 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 372.35 crore).
Margin at 15.15% vs. 13.16% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.3%)
Net profit is up 119.07% at Rs 375.41 crore vs. Rs 171.36 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 218.75 crore).
ICICI Prudential Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Net premium income is up 4.59% at Rs 10,022.42 crore vs. Rs 9,581.72 crore.
Net profit is up 21.86% at Rs 243.88 crore vs. Rs 200.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 240 crore).
Syngene International Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 18.48% at Rs 910.1 crore vs. Rs 768.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 915.63 crore).
Ebitda is up 17.36% at Rs 254.1 crore vs. Rs 216.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 271.53 crore).
Margin at 27.92% vs. 28.18% (Bloomberg estimate: 29.7%).
Net profit is up 14.21% at Rs 116.5 crore vs. Rs 102 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 124.25 crore).
Himadri Speciality Chemical Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 5.14% to Rs 1,004.52 crore vs. Rs 1,058.91 crore.
Ebitda is up 62.32% at Rs 157.68 crore vs. Rs 97.14 crore.
Margin at 15.69% vs. 9.17%
Net profit is up 180.43% at Rs 100.62 crore vs. Rs 35.88 crore.
Huhtamaki India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 13.86% at Rs 662.48 crore vs. Rs 769.03 crore.
Ebitda is up 99.34% at Rs 45.75 crore vs. Rs 22.95 crore.
Margin at 6.9% vs. 2.98%.
Net profit at Rs 32.27 crore vs. Rs 4,00,000.
IIFL Securities Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income is up 64.34% at Rs 490.25 crore vs. Rs 298.3 crore.
Net profit is up 151.21% at Rs 141.41 crore vs. Rs 56.29 crore.
CanFin Homes Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Total income is up 32.46% at Rs 871.03 crore vs. Rs 657.55 crore.
Net profit is up 11.54% at Rs 158.07 crore vs. Rs 141.71 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 162.91 crore).