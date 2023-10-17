Bajaj Finance Q2 Profit Rises, L&T Technology Services Reports Revenue Growth — Earnings Wrap

L&T Technology Services Ltd. delivered sequential topline growth even as operational profitability dipped.

The L&T Group company’s revenue rose 3.69% over the previous three months to Rs 2,386.5 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. reported a 22% year-on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 244 crore in the quarter ended September. However, the private insurer's new business margin fell by 298 basis points.