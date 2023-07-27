Bajaj Finance Q1 Review: Elevated Credit Costs A Drag, NIM Compression Likely To Continue

Bajaj Finance Ltd.’s first-quarter earnings beat market expectations, mainly driven by high core income. But the non-bank lender will continue to face higher credit costs and pressure on margins, according to analysts.

The consumer financier's first-quarter standalone net profit increased 25.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,959 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Bloomberg consensus estimate was for a profit of Rs 3,131 crore.

Standalone net interest income rose 25% to Rs 7,653 crore.

The lender’s asset quality also improved. Standalone gross non-performing asset ratio fell sequentially to 0.87%, and the net NPA ratio improved to 0.31% quarter-on-quarter, compared with 0.34% as of March 31. Consolidated provisions rose to Rs 989 crore year-on-year, from the previous Rs 748 crore.

Here is what analysts said about Bajaj Finance’s Q1 FY24 results: