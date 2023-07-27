Bajaj Finance Q1 Review: Elevated Credit Costs A Drag, NIM Compression Likely To Continue
The consumer financier's first-quarter standalone net profit rose 25.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,959 crore.
Bajaj Finance Ltd.’s first-quarter earnings beat market expectations, mainly driven by high core income. But the non-bank lender will continue to face higher credit costs and pressure on margins, according to analysts.
The consumer financier's first-quarter standalone net profit increased 25.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,959 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Bloomberg consensus estimate was for a profit of Rs 3,131 crore.
Standalone net interest income rose 25% to Rs 7,653 crore.
The lender’s asset quality also improved. Standalone gross non-performing asset ratio fell sequentially to 0.87%, and the net NPA ratio improved to 0.31% quarter-on-quarter, compared with 0.34% as of March 31. Consolidated provisions rose to Rs 989 crore year-on-year, from the previous Rs 748 crore.
Here is what analysts said about Bajaj Finance’s Q1 FY24 results:
Jefferies
Pressure on asset quality, driven by rural markets, which led to 10-15 basis points hike in credit cost guidance.
NII growth was softer as lagged effects of rise in funding costs is dragging NIMs on expected lines.
Over FY23-26, expect to see strong 26% CAGR in profit
Maintain ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 8,830.
Motilal Oswal
‘Good’ operational performance driven by new loans disbursed, further asset quality improvement, and year-on-year moderation in cost income ratios during the quarter.
Elevated credit costs due to one-offs.
NIM compression likely to continue for two more quarters due to rise in cost of borrowings and difficulty in passing on interest rate hikes to customers.
Evolution of payments landscape and degree to which NIM compression can be offset, will be key monitorables.
Expect it to deliver a PAT CAGR of 26% over FY23-FY25 and a RoA/RoE of 4.6%/25% in FY25.
Maintain ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 8,800.
Kotak Institutional Equities
Strong quarter with sales finance, two-wheeler and commercial loans being largest drivers.
Lower sales finance and rise in funding costs are likely to increase sequential pressure on margins.
Rise in funding costs expected to add to the NIM pressure, especially over next two quarters.
Increased competition in the MSME market from vehicle financiers and new entrants will lead to moderation in growth from 28% in FY2024E to 20% over FY2025-26E.
Maintain 'reduce' with a fair value of Rs 6,800.