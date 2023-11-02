Bajaj Finance Promoter To Invest Rs 1,189 Crore Through Preferential Issue

Bajaj Finance Ltd. has approved the allotment of 15.5 lakh warrants to its promoter, Bajaj Finserv Ltd., to raise Rs 1,189 crore.

The issue price has been set at Rs 7,670 per warrant, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Following the issue, the promoter's stake will rise to 52.57% from the pre-allotment of 52.45%.

An amount equivalent to 25% of the consideration shall be payable at the time of subscription and allotment of warrants, and the remaining 75% on the exercise of options against each warrant.

Each of the warrants is convertible into an equivalent number of equity shares within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment, the statement said.