Bajaj Finance Offers A Compelling Investment Opportunity, Says PhillipCapital

Bajaj Finance Ltd. makes for a compelling investment opportunity with adequate risk management and high capital buffers in the lending business, according to PhillipCapital.

By transitioning to a financial services and payments player in the medium term and entering new credit segments—such as microfinance, new car finance, flexi loans on QR for merchants, and tractor finance—the company is set to scale up over the medium term, it said in a report released on Wednesday.

The brokerage maintains a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 10,000, implying an upside of about 35%.

Bajaj Finance can position itself as a payments and financial services company in the medium term based on the e-commerce product user base in the country, PhillipCapital said.

"Bajaj Finance apps and revamped web interface strategies will offer new growth vectors in an intensely competitive environment and high-velocity business and drive incremental customer acquisition through better engagement," the brokerage said.