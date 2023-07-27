Bajaj Finance Expresses Discomfort With Rising Leverage

Consumer financier Bajaj Finance Ltd. is troubled by the amount of personal loan growth seen in the Indian financial system.

"We are a little troubled about the level of leverage in the system. The amount of personal loan growth is troubling us," Rajeev Jain, managing director at Bajaj Finance, told analysts in a conference call on Wednesday.

Bajaj Finance reported its quarterly results on Wednesday and the lender's standalone net profit rose 25.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,959 crore in the first quarter of FY24. Bajaj Finance's consolidated net profit also increased by 32% to Rs 3,437 crore in Q1 FY24.

As part of its results, Bajaj Finance reported healthy asset quality metrics across all segments except one—the rural business-to-consumer segment. These loans are typically taken for direct consumption needs of customers from rural locations.

"We've seen some level of risk here and we've cut the business. Rest of the portfolios are in pristine health," Jain said. Bajaj Finance has observed an increase in leverage in the segment and has tightened its credit quality metrics, he said.