Bajaj Finance Could Face Risk From Jio Financial Services, Says BofA Securities

Bajaj Finance Ltd. has multiple levers to support growth but could face a risk from Jio Financial Services Ltd., according to analysts at BofA Securities.

The brokerage maintained a 'bullish' outlook on the financial services company, saying it was backed by Bajaj Finance's focus on diversification and proactive action on unsecured growth.

The company reiterated its focus on profitable growth with a target to reach 3-4% share in total system credit, according to BofA. The key growth levers in focus are customer acquisition and new loan acceleration on capacity buildup, new product launches, and a potential launch of electronic data capture system and payment gateway, it said.

BofA analysts also flagged risks coming JFS, especially on new customer sourcing and the overall disbursement from the Reliance Industries ecosystem. At this point, while it is limited at a low single digit, it would be an area of focus, they said.

Reliance Industries spun off financial services business with Jio Financial Services getting at a valuation of over $19 billion. From the information available from company's subsidiaries, JFS plans to enter retail lending, asset management with BlackRock, insurance and digital payments.

JFS' entry is expected to disrupt the financial services business where Bajaj Finance is a significant player.

Bajaj Finance's monthly personal loan disbursements in October-December 2022 have jumped 85-90% over three years earlier, according to BofA Securities. This was also indicative of a growth driven by higher ticket-size, it said.

Cost of funds for the company is expected to rise 35-40 basis points in FY24. However, there is some confidence on long-term fund availability due to the merger of Housing Development Finance Corp. with HDFC Bank Ltd., BofA Securities said.

In the first quarter ended June, the company's standalone net profit rose 25.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,959 crore. Its asset quality also improved with gross non-performing assets declining to 0.87% and net NPAs falling to 0.31% from 0.34% sequentially.

BofA Securities maintains a 'buy' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 8,750, suggesting a potential upside of 24%.

Out of the 33 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and five maintain a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month price target implies a potential upside of 17%.

Shares of Bajaj Finance were trading 0.46% lower at Rs 7,037.20 apiece at 10:48 a.m. compared to an almost unchanged Nifty 50.