Bajaj Electricals Shares Jump Nearly 9% After Rs 564-Crore Power Grid Order

Shares of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. rose nearly 9% on Monday after it bagged an order worth Rs 564.2 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India for new transmission lines in Andhra Pradesh.

The scope of work includes a 400kV new transmission line for 83.1 km in Ananthapur and another 400kV transmission line for 183 km in Kurnool, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The projects shall be completed within 21 months from the date of issue of their respective notices of action, the statement said.