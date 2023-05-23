Bajaj Electricals Q4 Profit Rises 34% To Rs 52 Crore

Bajaj Electricals Chairman Shekhar Bajaj said: "The company has achieved a good performance in a tough environment. Consumer products revenues have grown 8.7% for the quarter, despite demand slowdown and pricing constraints. EPC has exited the year with positive EBIT after a span of 3 years, while yet picking up growth, which is an outcome of the business-focused approach adopted by the company."

He further said the order book of the company in projects as on April 2, 2023 stands at Rs 1,761 crore comprising Rs 1,026 crore for transmission line towers, Rs 612 crore for power distribution and Rs 123 crore for illumination projects.