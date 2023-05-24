Bajaj Electricals Expects Demand, Margin To Improve In Two Quarters

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. expects margins to improve in the next two quarters if commodity prices continue to ease and as consumption revives.

"We have seen demand pressure for the past several quarters because of the high inflation and interest rate hike ... and the demand has still not come back," EC Prasad, chief financial officer at Bajaj Electricals, told BQ Prime in a post-earnings interview. "However, with inflation cooling, we expect things to start looking up in another two quarters from now."

As demand improves gradually, Prasad said, margins will also recover unless volatility in commodity prices reoccurs. "The aim is to improve margins by a percentage point from here on for the next two quarters, and if things go well, we can reach 8% by the end of FY24," said Prasad. The company, he said, expects to achieve double-digit margins by next fiscal.

Consumers, particularly in rural areas, are cutting back on discretionary spending as they continue to reel under inflationary pressure. The trend was evident across consumer companies, particularly those catering to the value segment, including quick-service restaurant chains, white goods, apparel, and paints, that have declared their fourth-quarter earnings so far.