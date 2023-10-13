ADVERTISEMENT
Bajaj Electricals Bags Rs 564-Crore Order From Power Grid Corp
The projects shall be completed within 21 months from the date of issue of their respective notice of action, the company said.
Bajaj Electricals Ltd. bagged an order worth Rs 564.2 crore from Power Grid Corp. for new transmission lines in Andhra Pradesh.
The scope of work includes a 400kV new transmission line for 83.1 km in Ananthapur and another 400kV transmission line for 183 km in Kurnool, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.
The projects shall be completed within 21 months from the date of issue of their respective notices of action, the statement said.
Shares of Bajaj Electricals closed 0.15% lower at Rs 1,070 apiece prior to the announcement, as compared with a 0.22% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
