Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 Results: Profit Shrinks, Revenue Remains Flat

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.'s third quarter profit fell and margin shrank on weakness in rural demand.

Net profit of the maker of Almond Drops hair oil fell 14% to Rs 33.2 crore in the quarter ended December, in comparison to the same period in the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing.

Bajaj Consumer Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue growth was flat at Rs 229.6 crore vs Rs 228.8 crore. It declined 1% sequentially.

Ebitda declined 16% to Rs 32.5 crore.

Ebitda margin narrowed to 14.1% against 16.9%.

Expenses rose 4% to Rs 200 crore.

Advertising and promotion spend increased 4.9% to Rs 43.1 crore. Spends on digital media are now around 20%.

Persistent slowdown in rural demand has been crushing volume growth for consumer goods makers over the last few months. The value or price growth is also getting impacted as inflationary pressures begin cooling off.

For Bajaj Consumer, the value growth for the quarter remained flat. The weakness in the hair oil market continued during the quarter, impacting the company's volumes.

Citing Nielsen data, the company said the hair oil market has seen a 4.4% decline in volume growth and a 4.5% decrease in value growth in the October-December quarter. Decline in demand is sharper in rural versus urban areas.

In its investor presentation, the company said correction in prices of key raw material like light liquid paraffin was observed from the peak of the previous quarter, due to a decrease in crude oil prices and overall weakness in demand.

However, it remains high at Rs 87 per kg in comparison to Rs 66 per kg over the same period last year.

Prices of refined mustard oil also remain volatile, considering the end of mustard crop season in the quarter. While overall prices were stable in the September quarter, downward correction was observed towards the end of the third quarter, according to the company.

To mitigate the inflationary trend, the company is driving cost-saving initiatives to bring structural reduction in material cost. This involves using more PET bottles and reducing usage of glass bottles and alternate vendor development for key raw materials and packing material. The company expects these initiatives to result in a cost-saving of Rs 5.5 crore for the current fiscal.

Channel-wise, the company has seen a decline in general trade sales, while sales from organised trade rose 43% in the third quarter.

Modern trade grew 41%, backed by focus on specific channel packs, while e-commerce sales registered a growth of 84%, the company said.

Bajaj Consumer's international business grew 37%, aided by opening of new geographies and new product introductions during the quarter.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care closed 0.12% lower on Thursday, compared to a 0.12% decline on the benchmark Nifty.