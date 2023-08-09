Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 Net Profit Rises 36.37% To Rs 46.22 Crore
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. on Wednesday reported a 36.37% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.22 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 33.89 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, BCCL said in a regulatory filing.
Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 265.68 crore against Rs 246.51 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
The total expenses during the quarter were higher at Rs 224.93 crore compared to Rs 215.23 crore a year ago.
The company said its flagship hair oil brand Almond Drops registered growth of 9%, which was distributed across packs in Q1, while the coconut and amla portfolio continued to scale up as planned with an increase in market share.
International business on a consolidated basis grew by 42% year-on-year, the company added.