BQPrimeBusiness NewsBajaj Consumer Care Q1 Net Profit Rises 36.37% To Rs 46.22 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 Net Profit Rises 36.37% To Rs 46.22 Crore

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. on Wednesday reported a 36.37% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.22 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

09 Aug 2023, 4:20 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Range of Bajaj Consumer Care hair oil products. (Source: Company website)
Range of Bajaj Consumer Care hair oil products. (Source: Company website)

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. on Wednesday reported a 36.37% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.22 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 33.89 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, BCCL said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 265.68 crore against Rs 246.51 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The total expenses during the quarter were higher at Rs 224.93 crore compared to Rs 215.23 crore a year ago.

The company said its flagship hair oil brand Almond Drops registered growth of 9%, which was distributed across packs in Q1, while the coconut and amla portfolio continued to scale up as planned with an increase in market share.

International business on a consolidated basis grew by 42% year-on-year, the company added.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT