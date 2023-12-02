Bajaj Auto Sales Grow 31% In November

BQPrimeBusiness NewsBajaj Auto Sales Grow 31% In November
02 Dec 2023, 10:56 AM IST
BQPrime
Bajaj Auto signage. (Photo: VIjay Sartape/BQ Prime)

Bajaj Auto on Friday reported a 31% growth in its total vehicle sales at 4,03,003 units in November over the corresponding month of last year.

The Pune-based company had sold a total of 3,06,719 vehicles in November 2022, according to a statement.

Total domestic sales (two-wheelers and commercial vehicles) in the previous month grew by a whopping 69% to 2,57,744 units as against 1,52,883 units in November 2022.

At the same time, exports during the month under review declined 6% to 1,45,259 from 1,53,836 vehicles shipped out to overseas markets in the same month of last year, as per the statement.

Two-wheelers' domestic sales were at 2,18,597 units, registering a growth of 77% over 1,23,657 units sold in November 2022, while exports fell 6% year-on-year to 1,30,451 units in the previous month, it said.

The total two-wheeler sales during November 2023 were recorded at 3,49,048 units, growing 33% over the same month last year.

The total commercial vehicles sales were 53,955 units in November 2023, as per the statement.

