Bajaj Auto Q4 Results Review: Analysts See Growth Ahead As Exports Bottom Out
The two-wheeler maker's profit declined in the fourth quarter but beat analysts' estimates comfortably
Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s better than expected performance in the fourth quarter may be a sign of good times ahead as the company looks to scale up electric scooter Chetak's production amid an improvement in domestic demand even as exports bottom out, analysts said.
The demand recovery in the two-wheeler segment is led by mid- and premium-end bikes, a stronghold for the company. However, the sub-125cc entry-level segment remains weak.
Bajaj Auto Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 12% to Rs 8,904.7 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 8,567 crore.
Operating profit rose 26% to Rs 1,716.6 crore, as compared with a forecast of Rs 1,572 crore.
Operating margin stood at 19.3%, as against 19.1% last year and an estimate of 18.3%.
In the overseas market, the management noted that retail sales have bottomed out, but the availability of foreign exchange remains a concern in key markets.
Bajaj Auto's exports fell 41% year-on-year in the quarter ended March and 27% in the fiscal 2023 due to weak macro conditions, local currency depreciation, low availability of dollars, and regulatory concerns in major export markets.
Analysts expect the company's partnership with Triumph and the EV business to shore up volumes in segments where it doesn't have a presence currently.
This, along with a recovery in both export and domestic markets, is expected to aid the company's stock in the future, analysts said.
Shares of the company were 0.27% lower at Rs 4,331 apiece at 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Out of the 51 analysts tracking the company, 30 maintain a 'buy' rating, 17 recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4.2%.
Here's what analysts had to say about Bajaj Auto's Q4 performance:
Jefferies
Retain 'buy' with a revised price target of Rs 5,100 per share, a potential upside of 17%.
Concerned about market share losses in premium bikes and exports.
Improving domestic demand, gradual export recovery, the launch of Triumph bikes, and the scale-up of EVs are positives.
See the company's volumes rising at a 23% compounded annual growth rate over FY23–25.
Morgan Stanley
Remain 'overweight' with a price target of Rs 5,063, implying a potential upside of 17%.
Recovery in exports, a focus on addressing white spaces, and a growing domestic two-wheeler industry are three pillars of growth.
With the scale-up of EVs and Triumph's partnership, there's limited downside potential but notable potential for growth.
Raise earnings-per-share estimates by 8% for FY24 and 12% for FY25, reflecting a stronger mix.
Motilal Oswal
Retain 'neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 4,400, implying an upside potential of 1%.
Both domestic and export volumes will recover in FY24, driving a healthy earnings recovery.
The company will benefit from market share gains over the long term driven by the premiumisation trend, export opportunities, and potential in electric scooters.
Do not expect any material margin expansion, as the current expansion reflects the benefits of foreign exchange and an improved mix.
Emkay Global
Maintain 'hold' rating with a target price of Rs 4,420, implying a potential profit of 1.8%.
Robust performance in average selling price and domestic industry growth projections are positives.
Gradual export recovery and consistent market share loss in the domestic motorcycle business are key concerns.
Weakening domestic internal combustion engine-powered two-wheeler franchises with continued market share loss and sustained absence from the scooter segment is a structural concern.