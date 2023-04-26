Bajaj Auto Q4 Results Review: Analysts See Growth Ahead As Exports Bottom Out

Bajaj Auto's exports fell 41% year-on-year in the quarter ended March and 27% in the fiscal 2023 due to weak macro conditions, local currency depreciation, low availability of dollars, and regulatory concerns in major export markets.

Analysts expect the company's partnership with Triumph and the EV business to shore up volumes in segments where it doesn't have a presence currently.

This, along with a recovery in both export and domestic markets, is expected to aid the company's stock in the future, analysts said.

Shares of the company were 0.27% lower at Rs 4,331 apiece at 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Out of the 51 analysts tracking the company, 30 maintain a 'buy' rating, 17 recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4.2%.

Here's what analysts had to say about Bajaj Auto's Q4 performance: