Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Profit Falls, But Beats Estimates

The two-wheeler maker’s total sales fell 12% year-on-year to 8.58 lakh units over the quarter. Two-wheeler exports crashed by nearly half, while shipments of three-wheelers tumbled over 40% due to weakness in the overseas markets.

For the full fiscal 2023, the revenue grew 10% to Rs 36,428 crore, while net profit rose 12% to Rs 5,628 crore.

Shares of Bajaj Auto closed 0.2% higher before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.2% rise in the Nifty 50.