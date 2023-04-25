Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Profit Falls, But Beats Estimates
Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s profit declined in the fourth quarter on lower sales.
The company’s net profit fell 2% to Rs 1,433 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,353 crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Bajaj Auto Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 12% to Rs 8,904.7 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 8,567 crore.
Operating profit rose 26% to Rs 1,716.6 crore, as compared with a forecast of Rs 1,572 crore.
Operating margin stood at 19.3%, as against 19.1% last year and an estimate of 18.3%.
The two-wheeler maker’s total sales fell 12% year-on-year to 8.58 lakh units over the quarter. Two-wheeler exports crashed by nearly half, while shipments of three-wheelers tumbled over 40% due to weakness in the overseas markets.
For the full fiscal 2023, the revenue grew 10% to Rs 36,428 crore, while net profit rose 12% to Rs 5,628 crore.
Shares of Bajaj Auto closed 0.2% higher before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.2% rise in the Nifty 50.