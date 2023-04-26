Bajaj Auto Q4 Profit Dips, Tata Consumer Bottom Line Improves — Earnings Wrap

BQPrimeBusiness NewsBajaj Auto Q4 Profit Dips, Tata Consumer Bottom Line Improves — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major earnings announced after market hours on April 25.

26 Apr 2023, 12:43 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pulsar motorcycle by Bajaj Auto. (Source: Updesh Raj/Unsplash)</p></div>
Pulsar motorcycle by Bajaj Auto. (Source: Updesh Raj/Unsplash)
Bajaj Auto Ltd. reported a slight dent in its net profit for the quarter ended March 2023, despite a rise in top line, as lower sales affected the company's results for the quarter.

Meanwhile, Tata Consumer Products Ltd. reported double-digit growth in revenue and profit for the quarter under review.

These are the major earnings announced after market hours on April 25:

Bajaj Auto Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue rose 12% to Rs 8,904.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,567 crore).

  • Ebitda rose 26% to Rs 1,716.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,572 crore).

  • Ebitda margin stood at 19.28% vs 19.07% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.3%).

  • Net profit fell 2% to Rs 1,432.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,353 crore).

The company approved a dividend of Rs 140 per share for fiscal 2023.

Tata Consumer Products Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 14% at Rs 3,618.73 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,511.21 crore).

  • Ebitda up 15% to Rs 511.67 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 442.90 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 14.1% vs 13.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.6%).

  • Net profit up 23% at Rs 268.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 267.63 crore).

The company declared a final dividend of Rs 8.45 per share for the year ended March 2023.

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 42.76% at Rs 3,015.81 crore.

  • Ebitda loss narrows to Rs 41.99 crore from Ebitda loss of Rs 372.05 crore.

  • Net loss narrows to Rs 501.63 crore from loss of Rs 769.53 crore.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated)

  • Net interest income up 30% at Rs 1,213.21 crore (YoY).

  • Net profit up 23% at Rs 424.63 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 388.06 crore).

  • GNPA at 1.66% vs 1.81% (QoQ).

  • NNPA at 0.42% vs 0.51% (QoQ).

The bank’s board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 15.74% at Rs 3,912 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,867 crore).

  • Ebitda up 3.51% at Rs 707 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 797.36 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 18.07% vs 20.21% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.6%).

  • Net profit up 121.43% at Rs 589 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 343.08 crore).

The company announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for the fiscal ended March 2023.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. Q1 CY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 18.41% at Rs 2,440.20 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2390.05 crore).

  • Ebitda up 35.74% at Rs 380.65 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 332.20 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 15.6% vs 13.61% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.9%).

  • Net profit up 72.92% at Rs 279.10 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 188.60 crore).

The board of directors approved a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share for the year ended December 2022.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 57.87% at Rs 255.37 crore.

  • Ebitda loss of Rs 27.37 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 35.68 crore.

  • Net profit down 99.61% at Rs 0.54 crore.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.30 per share for fiscal 2023.

Lloyds Metal and Energy Ltd. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 163% at Rs 876.25 crore.

  • Ebitda up 46.74% at Rs 164.55 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 18.78% vs 33.65%.

  • Net profit up 118% at Rs 269.04 crore.

Anant Raj Ltd. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 29.75% at Rs 280.15 crore.

  • Ebitda up 195% at Rs 73.67 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 26.3% vs 11.58%.

  • Net profit up 118% at Rs 49.4 crore.

The company declared a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for the previous fiscal.

