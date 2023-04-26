Bajaj Auto Q4 Profit Dips, Tata Consumer Bottom Line Improves — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major earnings announced after market hours on April 25.
Bajaj Auto Ltd. reported a slight dent in its net profit for the quarter ended March 2023, despite a rise in top line, as lower sales affected the company's results for the quarter.
Meanwhile, Tata Consumer Products Ltd. reported double-digit growth in revenue and profit for the quarter under review.
Bajaj Auto Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 12% to Rs 8,904.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,567 crore).
Ebitda rose 26% to Rs 1,716.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,572 crore).
Ebitda margin stood at 19.28% vs 19.07% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.3%).
Net profit fell 2% to Rs 1,432.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,353 crore).
The company approved a dividend of Rs 140 per share for fiscal 2023.
Tata Consumer Products Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14% at Rs 3,618.73 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,511.21 crore).
Ebitda up 15% to Rs 511.67 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 442.90 crore).
Ebitda margin at 14.1% vs 13.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.6%).
Net profit up 23% at Rs 268.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 267.63 crore).
The company declared a final dividend of Rs 8.45 per share for the year ended March 2023.
Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 42.76% at Rs 3,015.81 crore.
Ebitda loss narrows to Rs 41.99 crore from Ebitda loss of Rs 372.05 crore.
Net loss narrows to Rs 501.63 crore from loss of Rs 769.53 crore.
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated)
Net interest income up 30% at Rs 1,213.21 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 23% at Rs 424.63 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 388.06 crore).
GNPA at 1.66% vs 1.81% (QoQ).
NNPA at 0.42% vs 0.51% (QoQ).
The bank’s board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share, subject to shareholders’ approval.
Dalmia Bharat Ltd. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.74% at Rs 3,912 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,867 crore).
Ebitda up 3.51% at Rs 707 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 797.36 crore).
Ebitda margin at 18.07% vs 20.21% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.6%).
Net profit up 121.43% at Rs 589 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 343.08 crore).
The company announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for the fiscal ended March 2023.
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. Q1 CY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.41% at Rs 2,440.20 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2390.05 crore).
Ebitda up 35.74% at Rs 380.65 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 332.20 crore).
Ebitda margin at 15.6% vs 13.61% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.9%).
Net profit up 72.92% at Rs 279.10 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 188.60 crore).
The board of directors approved a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share for the year ended December 2022.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 57.87% at Rs 255.37 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 27.37 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 35.68 crore.
Net profit down 99.61% at Rs 0.54 crore.
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.30 per share for fiscal 2023.
Lloyds Metal and Energy Ltd. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 163% at Rs 876.25 crore.
Ebitda up 46.74% at Rs 164.55 crore.
Ebitda margin at 18.78% vs 33.65%.
Net profit up 118% at Rs 269.04 crore.
Anant Raj Ltd. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 29.75% at Rs 280.15 crore.
Ebitda up 195% at Rs 73.67 crore.
Ebitda margin at 26.3% vs 11.58%.
Net profit up 118% at Rs 49.4 crore.
The company declared a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for the previous fiscal.