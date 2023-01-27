Bajaj Auto Q3 Review: Analysts Cheer Margin Performance, But Weak Exports A Concern

Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s strong operating margin performance in the third quarter was positive, but analysts are still concerned about the company's weak exports.

Positive management commentary on volume recovery in three-wheelers and two-wheelers in 125cc and above categories also pointed to a better future, analysts said.

"Exports is likely to be under pressure in the near term, owing to weak macros, adverse currency movements, and U.S. dollar availability issues in Africa, South Asia, and Latin America regions," Emkay Global said in a report. In contrast, the brokerage expects domestic volumes to grow by double digits, driven by strong urban demand, better finance availability, and a favorable base effect.

Bajaj Auto beat analysts' estimates in the December quarter, with Ebitda margin expanding to 19.1% from 15.2% last year.

The company also highlighted plans to launch a range of electric two-wheelers over the medium term, ranging from low-speed, low-priced scooters to top-end premium models.

Plans to expand Chetak's sales to 100 cities by April are also underway, the management said.

Here's what analysts had to say about Bajaj Auto's Q3 performance: