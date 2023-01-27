Bajaj Auto Q3 Review: Analysts Cheer Margin Performance, But Weak Exports A Concern
Bajaj Auto beat analysts' estimates in the December quarter, with Ebitda margin expanding to 19.1% from 15.2% last year.
Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s strong operating margin performance in the third quarter was positive, but analysts are still concerned about the company's weak exports.
Positive management commentary on volume recovery in three-wheelers and two-wheelers in 125cc and above categories also pointed to a better future, analysts said.
"Exports is likely to be under pressure in the near term, owing to weak macros, adverse currency movements, and U.S. dollar availability issues in Africa, South Asia, and Latin America regions," Emkay Global said in a report. In contrast, the brokerage expects domestic volumes to grow by double digits, driven by strong urban demand, better finance availability, and a favorable base effect.
The company also highlighted plans to launch a range of electric two-wheelers over the medium term, ranging from low-speed, low-priced scooters to top-end premium models.
Plans to expand Chetak's sales to 100 cities by April are also underway, the management said.
Here's what analysts had to say about Bajaj Auto's Q3 performance:
Motilal Oswal
Export markets may take 1-2 quarters to recover.
Muted demand for domestic entry-level two-wheelers may limit the company's prospects for healthy all-round growth in the near term.
Both domestic and export volumes are expected to recover FY24 onwards from the low base driving good earnings recovery.
Raise FY23 and FY24 earnings-per-share estimates by 4.5% and 6%, respectively, to factor in the mix and foreign exchange benefits. Reiterate a 'neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 4,150 apiece, implying an upside of 12%.
Dolat Capital
Stellar performance, led by a sharp increase in the net average sales price and a softening commodity price.
Continue to take a positive stance on the company despite the export volume being a near-term concern.
Improving profitability and recovery in two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment positives.
Recommend a 'buy' with a target price of Rs. 4,355 a share, implying an upside of 17%.
Emkay Global
Build in an 8% volume CAGR over FY23–25E (which is lower than the 11–12% CAGR for peers such as TVSL and EIM), mainly due to higher exposure to overseas markets.
Maintain a "hold" on the stock, with a target price of Rs 4,250 per share, up from Rs 4,050 earlier, a potential upside of 14%.