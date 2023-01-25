Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: Profit Rises As Lower Costs Drive Up Margin, Beats Estimates

The company's Rs 1,777-crore operating profit was the highest ever in a quarter, surpassing the record set in the preceding quarter.

Expansion in Ebitda margin was led by judicious pricing, improved dollar realisation and richer product mix, the company said in a release.

"On exports, macro-economic challenges continue to subdue industry volumes across overseas geographies. While the Company continues to navigate this situation through decisive actions, market share remains stable and the resilient performance in ASEAN is alleviating in part, the drop in volumes across other regions," the release said.

The two-wheeler maker's total sales in the quarter fell 17% year-on-year and 15% sequentially to 9.8 lakh units.

Weakness in overseas markets amid a looming global recession led to overall decline in sales.

Sequentially, net profit fell 3%, while revenue declined 9%.

Shares of Bajaj Auto closed 1.5% higher before the results were announced, compared with a 1.3% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.