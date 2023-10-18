Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Profit Rises 20%

BQPrimeBusiness NewsBajaj Auto Q2 Results: Profit Rises 20%
The company's net profit rose 20% to Rs 1,836 crore in Q2.

18 Oct 2023, 5:09 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bajaj Auto signage. (Photo: VIjay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter of FY24 on higher average selling prices.

The company's net profit rose 20% to Rs 1,836 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 1,784.5-crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Bajaj Auto Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (Year-on-Year)

  • Revenue rose 5.6% to Rs 10,777 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,931 crore).

  • Ebitda grew 21.3% to Rs 2,132.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,127.5 crore).

  • Operating margin stood at 19.79% versus 17.23%. (Bloomberg estimate: 19.5%).

The company's two-wheeler sales fell 13.5% year-on-year to 8.82 lakh units on a higher base. The commercial vehicle sales rose over 30% to 1.72 lakh units.

In Q2 FY23, the company's two-wheeler dispatches had risen significantly, as it built back the dealer inventory, after it got depleted due to a shortage of semiconductors, which limited supply of two-wheelers.

Shares of Bajaj Auto ended 0.05% higher at Rs 5,143.7 apiece before the results were announced, compared with a 0.7% fall in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

