Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Profit Rises 20%

The company's two-wheeler sales fell 13.5% year-on-year to 8.82 lakh units on a higher base. The commercial vehicle sales rose over 30% to 1.72 lakh units.

In Q2 FY23, the company's two-wheeler dispatches had risen significantly, as it built back the dealer inventory, after it got depleted due to a shortage of semiconductors, which limited supply of two-wheelers.

Shares of Bajaj Auto ended 0.05% higher at Rs 5,143.7 apiece before the results were announced, compared with a 0.7% fall in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.