Bajaj Auto Q1 Results: Profit Rises 42%, Meets Estimates

The two-wheeler maker's total motorcycle sales rose 5% year-on-year to 8.89 lakh units, while a 59.6% jump in three-wheeler sales lifted the growth in overall dispatches to 10%.

Exports continued to decline, with a near 33.6% fall in the quarter, but domestic sales surged 82%, partially making up for the decline in overseas markets.

Bajaj Auto's performance was led by focus on the seasonal marriage markets and the growing 125cc plus segment in an otherwise fledgling two-wheeler market.

The improvement in operating margin was due to dynamic pricing, cost management, and better foreign exchange realisation, it said in a press release.