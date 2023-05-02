Bajaj Auto April Total Sales Rise 7% To 3,31,278 Units

Bajaj Auto Ltd. reported on Tuesday a 7% increase in total sales to 3,31,278 units in April 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto had posted total sales of 3,10,774 units in April 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The total two-wheeler sales rose 2% to 2,87,985 units, as compared to 2,81,711 units in the year-ago month, it added.

In the domestic market, two-wheeler sales grew by 95% to 1,81,828 units last month, as compared to 93,233 units in April 2022.

Exports of two-wheelers, however, dipped by 44% to 1,06,157 units, as against 1,88,478 units in the same month a year ago, the company said.

Commercial vehicle sales were up 49% at 43,293 units, as against 29,063 units in April 2022.

In the domestic market, commercial vehicle sales jumped three-and-a-half fold to 31,344 units from 8,944 units in the same month of the previous year, the company said.

However, exports of commercial vehicles were lower by 41% at 11,949 units in April 2023, as compared to 20,119 units in the year-ago month, Bajaj Auto said.