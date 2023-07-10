Bajaj And Hero May Have Brands, But It Is Culture That Fuels Royal Enfield

Rajiv Bajaj has a knack for making headlines with his words as much as with his actions. The chief executive officer of India’s largest two-wheeler company by market capitalisation can whet the media’s appetite with quick one-liners, such as his "Mad in India" remark a few years ago to describe hurdles being faced by his company to launch its quadri-cycle in India and his recent analogy of BET (Bajaj, Enfield, TVS) devouring OATS (Ola, Ather, Tork, SmartE) for breakfast.

Naturally, I tuned in to the launch of the Bajaj-Triumph 400cc motorcycle on Wednesday and hung on to Bajaj’s words. To be honest, I was taken aback when he mentioned an American robber and suggested that there are riches to be stolen from Royal Enfield. He was talking about Royal Enfield’s monopoly in the 350cc and above category, which also offers very healthy margins.

Undoubtedly, Royal Enfield, under the guidance of its parent company, Eicher Motors, commands impressive gross margins of up to 43% on its motorcycles and enjoys a staggering 95% market share in the middleweight category. It is in an enviable and profitable position, which explains why both Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp have taken aim at the middleweight category, each with their own globally recognised icons. Bajaj, in particular, has taken more than one shot with the Dominor and the KTM series of motorcycles.

However, venturing into the lifestyle segment with the profit margin as the sole focus reflects a mindset confined to boardrooms and charts. This is where the distinction lies between the challengers and the incumbent.