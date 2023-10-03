Bajaj Allianz Gets GST Demand Notice For Rs 1,010 Crore

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. said on Tuesday it received a goods and services tax demand notice for Rs 1,010 crore for alleged non-payment of GST on the co-insurance and re-insurance premiums.

The tax demand was sent by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence on Sept. 29.

The show cause-cum-demand notice pertains to non-payment of GST on the co-insurance premium and on reinsurance commission-accepted premiums ceded to various Indian and foreign reinsurance companies from July 2017 to March 2022, according to an exchange filing.