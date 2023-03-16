Baidu Showcases China’s Answer To ChatGPT In High-Stakes Debut

It’s unclear when Baidu will allow the public to interact with its version of ChatGPT, which was introduced November. The Beijing-based company is regarded as a leader in a race with the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. to create a next-generation platform for the world’s largest internet market. They join US names such as Microsoft Corp. and Google in trying to tap the potential of so-called generative AI, after services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Dall-E demonstrated to the public the ability to create songs and videos and provide full answers on demand.