Baidu, SenseTime Among First Firms To Win China AI Approval

The Cyberspace Administration of China has green-lit a handful of firms including fledgling players and major technology names, people familiar with the matter said. Search leader Baidu was among the first to win approval from Beijing’s top internet watchdog, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Hong Kong-listed SenseTime also got a regulatory nod to proceed, according to a company source who wanted to remain anonymous pending an official announcement.