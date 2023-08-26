B20 Summit India: Risk Funding Necessary For Innovation, Says Infosys' Kris Gopalakrishnan

Risk funding is a necessity for innovation which can be provided by a different class of assets, according to S Gopalakrishnan (Kris) of Infosys Ltd.

These assets will be different from the currently existing regulated asset classes and may even bear a higher risk, Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys and chair of the B20 India Task Force for Tech, Innovation and R&D, told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat.

About 0.2% of the company's profit should be earmarked to fund such innovations and societal good, Gopalakrishnan said on the sidelines of the B20 Business Summit.

He highlighted that with growth of digital public infrastructure, "private innovation can happen on top of that".

"Private innovation can migrate from India if digital public infrastructure is available or there can be local private innovations," he said.

Gopalakrishnan said that the committee has made recommendations across four broad areas—Digital Technologies, Big Tech and Emerging Tech, Clean Tech and Circular Economy, and a "horizontal theme" like increasing the number of women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) jobs by "encouraging and training" them.

Emerging technologies are now being released on public platforms and open source code overcoming the challenges of geographical boundaries, he said.

While there aren't many Intellectual Property Rights issues, the challenge lies in implementing these technologies, according to him. Global consulting firms chosen by countries will play a vital role in implementation, he said.