B20 Summit India 2023: Which Are The Members And Guest Countries? Check Full List

The B20 Summit India 2023 is all set to take place in New Delhi from August 25-27.

The discussions and deliberations at the summit would be around the overall theme of B20 India – “R.A.I.S.E: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable Businesses”

India will showcase its growth story to the Global CEOs, who are coming to participate in the three-day B20 summit, a senior government official said last week.

"This will give us an opportunity to showcase India's growth story to the global CEOs," Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh told reporters while briefing the media about the summit.