B20 Summit India 2023: Which Are The Members And Guest Countries? Check Full List
B20 was established in 2010 and is among the most prominent Engagement Groups in G20.
The B20 Summit India 2023 is all set to take place in New Delhi from August 25-27.
The discussions and deliberations at the summit would be around the overall theme of B20 India – “R.A.I.S.E: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable Businesses”
India will showcase its growth story to the Global CEOs, who are coming to participate in the three-day B20 summit, a senior government official said last week.
"This will give us an opportunity to showcase India's growth story to the global CEOs," Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh told reporters while briefing the media about the summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to join the global business leaders during the valedictory session of the B20 Summit on August 27, PTI reported.
Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.
According to the information on its website, B20 was established in 2010 and is among the most prominent Engagement Groups in G20, with companies and business organizations as participants.
Each year, the G20 Presidency appoints a B20 Chair (an eminent business leader from the G20 host country), who is supported by a B20 Sherpa and the B20 secretariat.
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran is the chair of B20 India.
Here's the list of B20 India 2023 Members:
Which Countries Are Part Of B20 India 2023
Argentina
Australia
Brazil
Canada
China
France
Germany
India
Indonesia
Italy
Japan
Republic of Korea
Mexico
Russia
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Türkiye
United Kingdom
United States
European Union
B20 India 2023 Guest Countries
Bangladesh
Egypt
Mauritius
Netherlands
Nigeria
Oman
Singapore
Spain
UAE
B20 operates through seven Task Forces in the areas of:
Inclusive GVCs for Resilient Global Trade and Investment
Future of Work, Skilling and Mobility
Digital Transformation
Financing for Global Economic Recovery
Financial Inclusion for Economic Empowerment
Energy, Climate Change and Resource Efficiency
Tech, Innovation and R&D
B20 India has also two Action Councils:
ESG in Business
African Economic Integration: An Agenda for Global Business
According to PTI, global CEOs who would attend include Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe Systems; Michael Miebach, CEO of MasterCard and Arvind Krishna, Chief Executive Officer of IBM besides representatives from CITI BANK, HSBC, BP and Temasek.
Indian CEOs from companies, including Tata, Bajaj, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Uday Kotak CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank and Sanjiv Puri, Managing Director of ITC, would also attend the meetings.