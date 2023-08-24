BQPrimeBusiness NewsB20 Summit India 2023: Date, Theme, Schedule, Speakers And All You Need To Know
ADVERTISEMENT

B20 Summit India 2023: Date, Theme, Schedule, Speakers And All You Need To Know

Concluding the three-day B20 India Summit, the B20 India Secretariat will hand over the Presidency to Brazil to host G20 in 2024.

24 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@b20</p></div>
Source: Twitter/@b20

The B20 Summit India 2023 is scheduled to convene in New Delhi this week.

The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

According to the information on its website, established in 2010, B20 is among the most prominent Engagement Groups in G20, with companies and business organizations as participants. 

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming B20 Summit India 2023:

B20 Summit India 2023

India officially assumed the G20 Presidency on 01 December 2022 after taking over from Indonesia.

As the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community, B20, during India’s Presidency, led the process of galvanizing global business leaders for their views on issues of global economic and trade governance and speaking in a single voice for the entire G20 business community.

Throughout India's G20 Presidency, the B20 India Secretariat, represented by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), led the B20's activities. Under the guidance of N Chandrasekaran, Chair, B20 India and Executive Chairman, Tata Sons, the Secretariat was responsible for overseeing the development and execution of the B20 process.

B20 Summit India 2023: Date

The three day event will be held from August 25 to 27 at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi

B20 Summit India 2023: Theme

The theme for the B20 India 2023 is Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable (R.A.I.S.E) Businesses.

R.A.I.S.E is rooted in the belief that the G20 business community should raise the bar for equitable growth by committing to business practices that are responsible and rooted in sustainable practices.

Such businesses generate profit while advancing economic and social development without negatively impacting people and the planet.

B20 Summit India 2023: Schedule

Day 1: Friday, August 25

  • Plenary Session 1: “B20 India Priorities and Recommendations: From India for the World” - Time: 0945 - 1100 hrs

  • Standalone Session on “Aligning Global Priorities” - Time: 1100 - 1130 hrs

  • Plenary Session 2: “AI for Business and Societies: Opportunities and Regulations” - Time: 1130 - 1230 hrs

  • Networking Lunch - Time: 1230 - 1330 hrs

  • Plenary Session 3: “Inclusive GVCs for Resilient Global Trade and Investment” - Time: 1345 - 1445 hrs

  • Standalone Session on “Key Priorities for Sustained Global Economic Recovery” - Time: 1500 - 1530 hrs

  • Plenary Session 4: “African Economic Integration: An Agenda for Global Business” - Time: 1530 - 1630 hrs

  • Plenary Session 5: Standalone Session on “Preparing the World to Address Global Cyber Security Risks” - Time: 1630 - 1700 hrs

  • Plenary Session 6: “Actions for Global Economic Recovery” - Time: 1700 - 1800 hrs

  • Trade Ministers’ Session - Time: 1800 - 1930 hrs

  • Welcome Dinner [Hosted by B20 India Chair] and Close of Day 1 - Time: 1930 hrs

Day 2: Saturday, August 26

  • Trade Ministers’ Session - Time: 0900 - 1000 hrs

  • Plenary Session 7: “Financing the Climate Transition” - Time: 1030 - 1130 hrs

  • Plenary Session 8: “Technology, Innovation and R&D” - Time: 1130 - 1230 hrs

  • Plenary Session 9: “Balancing Growth and Inclusivity” - Time: 1230 - 1315 hrs

  • Networking Lunch - Time: 1315 - 1415 hrs

  • Plenary Session 10: “Financial Inclusion for Economic Empowerment” - Time: 1415 - 1515 hrs

  • Plenary Session 11: Standalone Session on “Revitalising Global Economic Growth and Financing for Climate Sustainability Transition” - Time: 1515 - 1545 hrs

  • Standalone Session on “Aligning Education to Emerging Imperatives” - Time: 1545 - 1615 hrs

  • Plenary Session 12: “Sustainability & Development Imperatives and the Role of Standards” - Time: 1615 - 1715 hrs

  • Plenary Session 13: “Strengthening Social Protection for Future of Work, Skilling and Mobility” - Time: 1715 - 1815 hrs

  • Networking Dinner - 1930 hrs

Day 3: Sunday, August 27

  • Plenary Session 14: Standalone Session on “Leveraging India’s Digital Platforms for Global Good” - Time: 0900 - 0930 hrs

  • Standalone Session on “Role of Global South in Emerging World 2.0” - Time: 0930 - 1000 hrs

  • Plenary Session 15: “ESG for Business Resilience: A Revolutionary Approach” - Time: 1000 - 1050 hrs

  • Handing Over of B20 Presidency to Brazil - Time: 1050 - 1100 hrs

  • Special Session - Chief Guest: Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India - Time: 1200 hrs

To know about the panelists and moderators, click here.

B20 Summit India 2023: Speakers

Here is the list of key Speakers who will participate in the three day summit:

  • Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs

  • S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs

  • Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution

  • Amitabh Kant, G20 India Sherpa

  • N Chandrasekaran, Chair, B20 India and Executive Chairman, Tata Sons

  • Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM

  • Allen Blue, Co-founder, LinkedIn

  • Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Forge

  • Brad Smith, President and Vice-Chairman, Microsoft

  • Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies

Check the full list of Speakers here.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT