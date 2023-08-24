B20 Summit India 2023: Date, Theme, Schedule, Speakers And All You Need To Know
Concluding the three-day B20 India Summit, the B20 India Secretariat will hand over the Presidency to Brazil to host G20 in 2024.
The B20 Summit India 2023 is scheduled to convene in New Delhi this week.
The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.
According to the information on its website, established in 2010, B20 is among the most prominent Engagement Groups in G20, with companies and business organizations as participants.
Here is all you need to know about the upcoming B20 Summit India 2023:
India officially assumed the G20 Presidency on 01 December 2022 after taking over from Indonesia.
As the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community, B20, during India’s Presidency, led the process of galvanizing global business leaders for their views on issues of global economic and trade governance and speaking in a single voice for the entire G20 business community.
Throughout India's G20 Presidency, the B20 India Secretariat, represented by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), led the B20's activities. Under the guidance of N Chandrasekaran, Chair, B20 India and Executive Chairman, Tata Sons, the Secretariat was responsible for overseeing the development and execution of the B20 process.
B20 Summit India 2023: Date
The three day event will be held from August 25 to 27 at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi
B20 Summit India 2023: Theme
The theme for the B20 India 2023 is Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable (R.A.I.S.E) Businesses.
R.A.I.S.E is rooted in the belief that the G20 business community should raise the bar for equitable growth by committing to business practices that are responsible and rooted in sustainable practices.
Such businesses generate profit while advancing economic and social development without negatively impacting people and the planet.
B20 Summit India 2023: Schedule
Day 1: Friday, August 25
Plenary Session 1: “B20 India Priorities and Recommendations: From India for the World” - Time: 0945 - 1100 hrs
Standalone Session on “Aligning Global Priorities” - Time: 1100 - 1130 hrs
Plenary Session 2: “AI for Business and Societies: Opportunities and Regulations” - Time: 1130 - 1230 hrs
Networking Lunch - Time: 1230 - 1330 hrs
Plenary Session 3: “Inclusive GVCs for Resilient Global Trade and Investment” - Time: 1345 - 1445 hrs
Standalone Session on “Key Priorities for Sustained Global Economic Recovery” - Time: 1500 - 1530 hrs
Plenary Session 4: “African Economic Integration: An Agenda for Global Business” - Time: 1530 - 1630 hrs
Plenary Session 5: Standalone Session on “Preparing the World to Address Global Cyber Security Risks” - Time: 1630 - 1700 hrs
Plenary Session 6: “Actions for Global Economic Recovery” - Time: 1700 - 1800 hrs
Trade Ministers’ Session - Time: 1800 - 1930 hrs
Welcome Dinner [Hosted by B20 India Chair] and Close of Day 1 - Time: 1930 hrs
Day 2: Saturday, August 26
Trade Ministers’ Session - Time: 0900 - 1000 hrs
Plenary Session 7: “Financing the Climate Transition” - Time: 1030 - 1130 hrs
Plenary Session 8: “Technology, Innovation and R&D” - Time: 1130 - 1230 hrs
Plenary Session 9: “Balancing Growth and Inclusivity” - Time: 1230 - 1315 hrs
Networking Lunch - Time: 1315 - 1415 hrs
Plenary Session 10: “Financial Inclusion for Economic Empowerment” - Time: 1415 - 1515 hrs
Plenary Session 11: Standalone Session on “Revitalising Global Economic Growth and Financing for Climate Sustainability Transition” - Time: 1515 - 1545 hrs
Standalone Session on “Aligning Education to Emerging Imperatives” - Time: 1545 - 1615 hrs
Plenary Session 12: “Sustainability & Development Imperatives and the Role of Standards” - Time: 1615 - 1715 hrs
Plenary Session 13: “Strengthening Social Protection for Future of Work, Skilling and Mobility” - Time: 1715 - 1815 hrs
Networking Dinner - 1930 hrs
Day 3: Sunday, August 27
Plenary Session 14: Standalone Session on “Leveraging India’s Digital Platforms for Global Good” - Time: 0900 - 0930 hrs
Standalone Session on “Role of Global South in Emerging World 2.0” - Time: 0930 - 1000 hrs
Plenary Session 15: “ESG for Business Resilience: A Revolutionary Approach” - Time: 1000 - 1050 hrs
Handing Over of B20 Presidency to Brazil - Time: 1050 - 1100 hrs
Special Session - Chief Guest: Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India - Time: 1200 hrs
To know about the panelists and moderators, click here.
B20 Summit India 2023: Speakers
Here is the list of key Speakers who will participate in the three day summit:
Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs
S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs
Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution
Amitabh Kant, G20 India Sherpa
N Chandrasekaran, Chair, B20 India and Executive Chairman, Tata Sons
Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM
Allen Blue, Co-founder, LinkedIn
Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Forge
Brad Smith, President and Vice-Chairman, Microsoft
Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies
Check the full list of Speakers here.