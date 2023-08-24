B20 Summit India 2023: Date, Theme, Schedule, Speakers And All You Need To Know

The B20 Summit India 2023 is scheduled to convene in New Delhi this week.

The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

According to the information on its website, established in 2010, B20 is among the most prominent Engagement Groups in G20, with companies and business organizations as participants.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming B20 Summit India 2023: