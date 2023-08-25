B20 Summit 2023: Uday Kotak Says World Needs $4.5 Trillion In 7-10 Years To Fund Sustainability Goals

Countries worldwide require $4.5 trillion in the next seven to 10 years to achieve the B20 sustainability goals, according to veteran banker Uday Kotak.

"The main question is related to financing these goals and where is the money coming from," said Kotak, who is the chair of B20 India Task Force on financing for global economic recovery.

Kotak, executive vice chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., was speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day B20 Summit in New Delhi. B20 is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

Addressing the role of the private sector in the achievement of these sustainable development goals, Kotak said the task force has proposed an idea for the formation of a Global Acceleration Fund.

Every company in India contributes around 2% of its profits towards corporate social responsibility, he said. Hence, a concept has been proposed where every business in the world contributes 0.2% of their profits towards social development goals, Kotak said.

Since there is a broad array of SDGs, Kotak explained that the task force has narrowed down the financing towards four key areas — climate change, energy, biodiversity and ocean pollution.

However, even the domestic financial sector was a key area of focus of the task force, as per the veteran banker.

"We recommend the building of capacity in domestic financial sector, which is including taxonomy, and local regulations for achieving self development goals for businesses and financial sector in their respective countries," Kotak said.

The B20 Summit will conclude on Aug. 27. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the audience summit. On the concluding day, there will be a ceremony for the handing-over of B20 presidency to Brazil.