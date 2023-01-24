B20 Meet: Gujarat Aims To Become World Centre For Green Hydrogen In Next 12 Years

Gujarat aims to become the world centre for green hydrogen by creating an estimated 8 MTPA production capacity in another 10-12 years, state Industries Minister Balwantsinh Rajput has said.

Addressing a plenary session on 'Gujarat's G20 Connect' as part of the Business 20 India Inception Meeting on Monday, Rajput said as a driving force, Gujarat will make a significant contribution to India's economic development.

"By 2026-27, Gujarat aims to be a $500 billion economy and by 2030-32, a $1 trillion economy," he said.